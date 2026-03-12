<p>Guwahati: In what triggered fresh tension in strife-torn <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur/six-kuki-zo-mlas-including-deputy-cm-of-manipur-virtually-attends-assembly-session-3925439">Manipur</a>, two Kuki men, who were allegedly abducted by Nagas on Wednesday, were found shot dead inside a jungle in Kamjong district on Thursday morning. </p><p>This led the Kukis to block the highway connecting Naga-dominated Ukhrul with the state capital Imphal despite presence of central security forces including the Army and Assam Rifles. The Ukhrul and Kamjong districts share boundaries. </p><p>Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam told the Assembly on Thursday that the two Kuki men were allegedly abducted by armed Naga youths at Thawai Kuki village in Ukhrul on Wednesday before setting a few huts on fire. </p><p>"As the news of the abduction of two Kukis spread, the armed Kuki men stopped three vehicles carrying 21 Tangkhul Nagas at Shangkai on the Imphal-Ukhrul Road and took them hostage." Govindas said. </p><p>Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), an apex body of the Kukis, on Thursday, said bodies of Thenkhogin Baite (45) and Thangboimang Lunkim (35) were recovered inside a forest while the third victim, Letginthang Haokip, was found with bullet injuries. Lunkim was a displaced person, who had taken shelter at Thawai Kuki village, it said. </p><p>In a statement, the KIM said the three were abducted by suspected cadres of the Naga armed group, NSCN-IM, on Wednesday morning. "This was in gross violation of the agreements on non-aggression between the Kuki and Tangkhul communities under the aegis of the Peace Working Committee and the Tangkhul Naga Long – Working Committee." </p><p>Condemning the killings, the KIM demanded that the perpetrators must be handed over to them and the case must be given to the NIA for investigation. The organisation warned about further violence if their demands are not met. </p><p>Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, speaking in the ongoing session of the Assembly, announced that the case will be handed over to the NIA while ex-gratia will be made to the families of the victims soon. </p>.Several civilians abducted from Ukhrul-Imphal highway in Manipur.<p><strong>Abducted Nagas rescued</strong></p><p>At least 21 Nagas, who were held hostage by armed Kuki persons in an apparent retaliation to the abduction of the Kukis, were freed at around 3 am on Thursday. Konthoujam said following the abduction, central forces led by the BSF were sent for rescue, but they were stopped by women on the road. Later in the evening, the army stepped in and cordoned off the place where 21 Tangkhul Nagas were held hostage.</p><p>He said CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh then sought help of the MHA through Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and after long negotiations, the 21 Tangkhul Naga villagers were released at around 3 am.</p><p>Ukhrul has remained tense since conflict started last month involving the Nagas and Kukis. Ukhrul is Naga-dominated but there are Kuki settlements in areas under Litan police station. </p>