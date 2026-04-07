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Two children killed in suspected bomb attack by Kuki insurgents in Manipur, CM calls it barbaric

ITLF, a forum of Kuki civil society groups, rejected the allegation about involvement of Kukis in the attack.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 04:59 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 03:43 IST
India NewskukiManipurViolenceBomb Attack

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