Two farm houses belonging to village head set ablaze in Manipur's Jiribam

<p>Imphal: Two empty farm houses belonging to a village head were set ablaze in Manipur's restive Jiribam district, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The incident took place in Nungkhal area late on Saturday night when the farm houses belonging to Hilghat gram panchayat pradhan L Somorendro were set on fire suspectedly by militants, a police officer said.</p>.<p>Security forces have reached the spot and are investigating the incident. Further details are awaited.</p>.<p>The incident was reported after militants attacked a village in the vicinity of the Borobekra police station and charged bombs on Saturday morning, leading to a gunfight with security forces. No injuries were reported in the incident.</p>.Normalcy can return only if 'weaponisation of society' is reduced: Manipur DGP.<p>The violence was reported days after talks were held between MLAs of the warring Meitei and Kuki communities in New Delhi in a bid to hammer out a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict.</p>.<p>More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May last year.</p>.<p>Ethnically-diverse Jiribam, which was largely untouched by ethnic violence in Imphal Valley and adjoining hills, erupted in violence after a mutilated body of a farmer was found in the fields in June this year.</p>.<p>Thousands had to leave their homes and relocate to relief camps due to incidents of arson by both sides. A CRPF jawan was also killed in an ambush by militants during patrolling by security forces in mid-July. </p>