Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Two farm houses belonging to village head set ablaze in Manipur's Jiribam

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May last year.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 07:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 07:27 IST
India NewsManipurArson

Follow us on :

Follow Us