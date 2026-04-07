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Two killed, 5 injured in firing after mob storms CRPF camp in Bishnupur: Manipur HM

A large number of youths and women held a protest against the killing of two children in a bomb attack by suspected militants in Moirang Tronglaobi area earlier in the day.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 12:14 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 12:14 IST
India NewsManipurCRPFfiring

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