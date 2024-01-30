Two killed, three injured in fresh gunfight near 'buffer zone' in conflict-hit Manipur

Guwahati: At least two persons were killed and three others were injured in a fresh gunfight among armed miscreants in a village bordering Imphal West and Kangpokpi district in conflict-hit Manipur on Tuesday.

The firing started in Koutruk village at around 2 pm following which two persons were found dead, sources said. Police said the injured were rushed to a hospital in Imphal.

The victims belonged to the Meitei community, said the source.

Sources in a Kuki organisation said that firing took place after Meitei "armed miscreants intruded" into Kuki-dominated areas "violating the buffer zone" and launched an attack. The "village volunteers" (Kuki armed persons) retaliated, leading to the death of the two.