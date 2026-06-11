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Homeindiamanipur

Two shot dead, houses burnt by militants in Manipur's Kamjong

Some 30 households near the border area with Myanmar were also burnt, the official said.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 11:25 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 11:25 IST
India NewsManipurmilitantsattack

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