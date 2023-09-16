U-16 national football skipper Mate yet to meet parents in Manipur

The teenager told PTI, "I reached Kangpokpi on September 12 and have been living in a relief camp there. Though it has been four days since I reached the state, I am yet to meet my father and mother. This is a heartfelt sadness which I have."

India’s U-16 team won the SAFF U-16 Championship by beating Bangladesh 2-0 in the title clash in Thimpu on Sunday.