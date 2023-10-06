UN ‘alarmed’ by attack on Manipur activist's house

In a statement purportedly released on social media on Thursday night, Loitongbam clarified, "When violence began in the state, I had in an interview said activities of Arambai Tengol and Meitei Leepun were similar to RSS and these groups had enhanced violence. I want to withdraw these statements. I had also said all churches in Imphal valley had been demolished. This is also false as all the churches of Naga community are still standing. I had said it because I was not there in Manipur at that time and I had heard it from outside sources."

Loitongbam, however, could not be reached for his comments following the vandalisation of his house.