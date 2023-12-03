UNLF faction declares no weapons surrender until solution for 'Manipur's sovereignty' is achieved

Guwahati: Amid the Centre's claim that the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), the oldest insurgent group in Manipur, agreed to renounce violence by signing the peace agreement on Wednesday, November 29, the outfit has made it clear that it will not lay down its weapons until a solution regarding its demand for a "sovereign Manipur" is achieved.

Acting chairman of the Pambei faction of ULNF, Moirangthem Nongyai, stated on Saturday that the peace agreement signed on Wednesday does not compromise its demand for the "sovereignty of Manipur." "We are yet to join the mainstream, so we will not surrender the weapons until a solution is found," Nongyai said while addressing a function organized by the Manipur government at the historic Kangla fort in Imphal to felicitate the UNLF leaders and cadres who signed the agreement in New Delhi.

After the peace agreement was signed with the Pambei faction of UNLF, Home Minister Amit Shah termed it a historic development, stating that Manipur's oldest insurgent group had decided to renounce violence and join the mainstream. Shah also shared a video on social media showing UNLF cadres putting down their weapons in an undisclosed location.