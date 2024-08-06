Valley-based outfits extorting money from schools, colleges, traders in Manipur, says police

"A cadre of URF, named Budha Meitei was also arrested from Salungpham Bazar in Thoubal district on Monday. He was involved in extortion from brick kilns, schools, colleges and government employees in many places in Thoubal district," police said.

Police seized pistols, ammunitions and extortion notes meant for several persons from the possession of the arrested militants. Police said many of the weapons snatched from the security forces during the riot involving the Meitei and Kukis last year, are being used now for extortion purposes, mainly in the valley districts.

Traders down shutters at Moirang:

Traders at Moirang in Bishnupur district on Tuesday downed their shutters to register protest against extortion and threat by armed militants based in the valley. Some traders said the violence since May last year impacted their business and now extortion by insurgents have made their life miserable.

More than 225 people have died and over 60,000 others were displaced due to conflict since May last year. The government's inability to initiate talks to restore peace has impacted lives and livelihoods in Manipur severely. The displaced persons are also unable to go back to their villages out of fear of fresh violence.