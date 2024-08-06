Valley-based outfits extorting money from schools, colleges, traders in Manipur, says police

Guwahati: As peace remains elusive in conflict-hit Manipur, police have found that cadres of some armed groups in the Meitei-dominated Imphal valley are extorting money even from schools and colleges, apart from shops and other business establishments.
This came to light after police arrested at least seven cadres belonging to three insurgent groups, KCP (MC), KYKL and United Revolutionary Front (URF), since Sunday.
"Militants stepped up extortion from traders soon after the ethnic conflict broke out last year. We have made several arrests to check the problem. But what has surprised us that they are not even sparing schools and colleges. Some of the arrested cadres revealed that they collected money from owners of private schools and colleges and even staffs of government educational institutions," a source in Manipur police told DH on Tuesday.
On Monday, police arrested two cadres of KYKL, a Meitei insurgent group, from Khongnang Makhong in Kakching district. The cadres, Elangbam Rajen Singh and Ningthoujam Ibomcha Singh, were found involved in extortion from private and government employees of Kakching, Hiyanglam and Sekmaijin area, police said.
"A cadre of URF, named Budha Meitei was also arrested from Salungpham Bazar in Thoubal district on Monday. He was involved in extortion from brick kilns, schools, colleges and government employees in many places in Thoubal district," police said.
Police seized pistols, ammunitions and extortion notes meant for several persons from the possession of the arrested militants. Police said many of the weapons snatched from the security forces during the riot involving the Meitei and Kukis last year, are being used now for extortion purposes, mainly in the valley districts.
Traders down shutters at Moirang:
Traders at Moirang in Bishnupur district on Tuesday downed their shutters to register protest against extortion and threat by armed militants based in the valley. Some traders said the violence since May last year impacted their business and now extortion by insurgents have made their life miserable.
More than 225 people have died and over 60,000 others were displaced due to conflict since May last year. The government's inability to initiate talks to restore peace has impacted lives and livelihoods in Manipur severely. The displaced persons are also unable to go back to their villages out of fear of fresh violence.
Published 06 August 2024, 16:52 IST