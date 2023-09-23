Vehicles modified to resemble Assam Rifles' vehicles in Manipur, force calls for action

"It is reliably learnt that few Meitei miscreants with the help of VBIGs have acquired many used TATA-407 (trucks) from civil market and have converted them to resemble the TATA 407 vehicles being used by the Assam Rifles by painting and putting the Assam Rifles insignia," read the letter.

The letter also mentions that this is a serious issue and the intention of VBIGs is to ruin Assam Rifles' image. "Conversion of civil vehicles to look like Assam Rifles’ vehicle clearly shows the nefarious intention of VBIGs to tarnish the image of Assam Rifles or utilise the same vehicle for anti-national activities," it read.