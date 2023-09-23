Vehicles modified to resemble Assam Rifles' vehicles in Manipur, force calls for action

Amidst ongoing violence in Manipur, the Assam Rifles informed the state police about the concern regarding Valley Based Insurgent Groups (VBIGs) modifying vehicles that resemble Assam Rifles' vehicles, according to a report on The Indian Express.
Central intelligence agencies had earlier informed the Manipur Police about miscreants using camouflaged uniforms to start violence in Manipur.
In the letter addressed to SP, Churachandpur on September 18, by Assam Rifles, some Meitei miscreants have acquired and converted TATA-407 trucks to make them look like the ones used by Assam Rifles and the vehicles are located in "the general area of Kakching".
"It is reliably learnt that few Meitei miscreants with the help of VBIGs have acquired many used TATA-407 (trucks) from civil market and have converted them to resemble the TATA 407 vehicles being used by the Assam Rifles by painting and putting the Assam Rifles insignia," read the letter.
The letter also mentions that this is a serious issue and the intention of VBIGs is to ruin Assam Rifles' image. "Conversion of civil vehicles to look like Assam Rifles’ vehicle clearly shows the nefarious intention of VBIGs to tarnish the image of Assam Rifles or utilise the same vehicle for anti-national activities," it read.
Over the past week, police have arrested five people for possession of firearms and wearing camouflaged uniforms, which also lead to mass protests in the valley.
According to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the security forces will begin "strong and comprehensive search operation" in the next 15 days to combat all the illegal weapons.
"The state government is willing to take a considerate view for the persons submitting such illegal weapons within these 15 days. At the end of the 15 days, security forces, both of the Centre and the state will undertake a strong and comprehensive search operation all over the state to recover such weapons, and all persons associated with any illegal weapons will be dealt with severely, as per the law," said Biren Singh in a written post.
It added that, "This is a serious matter and the state government will take strong action against such miscreants/groups in any part of the state."