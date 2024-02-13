Village volunteer killed, army JCO injured in fresh firing in Manipur

Guwahati: A village volunteer was killed and a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was injured in a fresh firing by armed miscreants on Tuesday in Imphal East district of conflict-hit Manipur.
The firing took place near Khamanlok ridge in Imphal East district, situated along the buffer zone dividing the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley and Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district. The firing started in the wee hours and continued till 1pm.
The 25-year-old village volunteer, belonging to the Meitei community, was rushed to a hospital in Imphal with bullet injuries but he succumbed to the injuries. Two others were reportedly injured in the firing, however, there was no confirmation.
Manipur police on Tuesday evening said firing by armed miscreants began in general area of Khamanlok ridge in Imphal East district along Saibol heights, Gwaltabi and Semol.
"On receipt of information, security forces moved in a coordinated manner to control the situation. At approximately 12.50 pm, a Junior Commissioned Officer of the Indian Army, who was part of the column, sustained gunshots in his right calf," police said in a statement.
The JCO was evacuated by a helicopter to a military hospital at Leimakhong military station and his condition is reported as stable, it further said.
More than 200 people have been killed and several others injured in the clashes between the Meiteis and the Kuki communities since May last year.
The sporadic firing incidents have kept the state tense despite efforts by the government to restore peace.