Village volunteer killed, army JCO injured in fresh firing in Manipur

Guwahati: A village volunteer was killed and a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was injured in a fresh firing by armed miscreants on Tuesday in Imphal East district of conflict-hit Manipur.

The firing took place near Khamanlok ridge in Imphal East district, situated along the buffer zone dividing the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley and Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district. The firing started in the wee hours and continued till 1pm.

The 25-year-old village volunteer, belonging to the Meitei community, was rushed to a hospital in Imphal with bullet injuries but he succumbed to the injuries. Two others were reportedly injured in the firing, however, there was no confirmation.