Village volunteers to protect Amur Falcons in Manipur's Naga district

A study by the Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India (WWI) earlier said that almost the entire Amur falcon population stops only in the Northeast India (in parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Assam and Meghalaya) between October and mid-November to "refuel" and build up fat reserves by eating the swarm of termites in the region following monsoon rains.

The state governments are trying to project the Amur Falcons as a tourist attraction and are taking measures to prevent hunting.

Tamenglong will organise Amur falcon dance festival as part of efforts to increase awareness about protection of the migratory birds.

"This time, we are planning to tag satellite-transmitters on two healthy birds to study their migratory routes and for this purpose we have contacted scientists of Wildlife Institute of India (WII),” he said.

Forest officials in Tamenglong as well as Rainforest Club Tamenglong (RCT), a local animal lovers’ unit have lined up a series of programmes to spread awareness among the villages to protect and show their love to the winged guest during their stay. RCT secretary, Ramhiamang Gonmei said that they would reach out to the youths including college and school students with the awareness campaign.

"Our members and volunteers are all ready to launch the awareness programme to safeguard the falcons to villages, college and schools,” he said, adding that they have selected the volunteers to join hands with forest guards to kick off patrolling at the roosting sites.

After staying for a little more than a month, the falcons, locally known as Akhuaipuina, depart the state and fly towards Southern and Eastern parts of Africa and roost a short time before moving towards their breeding grounds in South Africa.