War on drugs and eviction drives not targeted against any community, says Manipur CM

Speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the All Manipur Working Journalists Union at the press club here, Singh said, "When I was in the media profession, drug menace had led to a huge number of HIV-infected cases. That's why I thought about taking up the drug issues after becoming the chief minister. It destroyed generations. I declared the war on drugs. It was not targeted against any community."

On eviction drives to clear encroachments in reserved forests, Singh said, "I wanted to save forests. Eviction was not carried out in the hills alone. Even in valley districts, many people were evicted for encroachment."

Such initiatives were also taken in the chief minister's constituency Heingang in Imphal East and also in Waithou in Thoubal, he said.

"The government's eviction drives were interpreted as actions against one community. We never worked against any community and neither will we do it," Singh said.

The state belongs to more than 30 tribes recognised by the government and "everyone should think of themselves as an Indian and as a proud Manipuri", he said.

Singh also stressed on constructive discussions on how to bring peace to the strife-torn Manipur.

"I want to request all that we need to unite as it is a difficult time...We need to have more constructive discussions in the media too on how to bring peace."

Over 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in Manipur between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjacent hills-based Kukis since May last year.

Singh claimed that the influx of illegal immigrants and issues of drugs are the "root cause" of the crisis.

In a federal structure, a "CM cannot do everything", he said, adding that "it is getting tough to even talk about peace when there are many people who are trying to sabotage".

Singh also appealed to YouTubers "not to broadcast live coverages from protest sites and instigate others to join demonstrations".

Later speaking to reporters after the function, he said, "Today is an emotional day for me. I started my career as a journalist. I met with many former colleagues and mentors. I wish success to all journalists who are working in these difficult times and let peace be restored in the state."

On media queries about the arrest of a Kuki National Army (B) cadre by Assam Rifles from near the international border, Singh said "As a CM, I have been saying that outsiders are involved in the present crisis in Manipur. Appreciate the activities of Asam Rifles, which arrested one Myanmarese who is a cadre of KNA (B)."