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'We don't trust government anymore': Naga families refuse to accept bodies of deceased hostages

"Those responsible for the murders must be arrested before we take the bodies home," a kin of the deceased said.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 15:54 IST
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Imphal streets on June 10.

Imphal streets on June 10.

DH Photo/Sumir Karmakar 

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Published 11 June 2026, 15:54 IST
India NewskukiManipurimphalNagaYumnam Khemchand Singh

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