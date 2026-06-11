'We don't trust government anymore': Naga families refuse to accept bodies of deceased hostages

<p>Imphal: Paisho Thiumai, a young Naga pastor literally ran from pillar to post to secure release of his brothers, Manu and Dilip, since they were waylaid and allegedly abducted by Kuki armed group from Lailon Vaiphei village in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=manipur">Manipur</a>'s Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district on May 13.</p><p>It was the day of reception of Paisho's marriage ceremony at their village, Konsakhul and his brothers were returning from a nearby village with their families. At least 28 hostages, 14 each from Nagas and Kukis, women and children, were released two days later but six Nagas and 14 Kukis remained in captivity. Paisho was hoping for a good news in reciprocation on Tuesday when Nagas freed the 14 Kukis. But his hope was dashed on Wednesday (June 10), when <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur/tension-deepens-in-manipur-as-bodies-of-six-abducted-nagas-found-month-after-kidnapping-4034464">bodies of the six</a> were found by the security forces. </p>.<p>"We trusted the government, made rounds of the police station and camps of the central forces. But they failed us. It seems the government is not serious about law and order in Manipur," Paisho told DH as he waited outside the morgue at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences here at Imphal on Thursday (June 11). Konsakhul is situated about 40 km away. </p><p>Like him, family members of the six victims were running out of patience to see their dear ones. But they were unwilling to accept their bodies till justice is delivered. "We don't trust the government anymore. Those responsible for the murders must be arrested before we take the bodies home," said Saimon Chawang, whose brother-in-law, Phenrongwi Thuimai, 41, was among the six.</p>.Manipur govt will not remain mute spectator to atrocities: CM on 'killing' of Naga hostages.<p><strong>Deputy CM under dock </strong></p><p>The Nagas also demands resignation of Manipur Deputy Chief Minister, Nemcha Kipgen, a Kuki, whose husband heads Kuki National Front (P), an armed group, which they believe was behind the abduction and killing. </p><p>They demand abrogation of the Suspension of Operations agreement with the Kuki armed groups including the KNF (P) before the bodies are taken back home. "How can the Centre allow the wife of a militant leader to be a lawmaker, when her husband is a lawbreaker?" Saimon, principal of a school, asked.</p><p>As the bodies reached the hospital in Imphal on Wednesday night for post-mortem, many including the family members staged protest forcing action by the security forces. "They can't protect people but can use force when they protest against their failures," he sarcastically said. </p><p>Soon after recovery of the bodies, Kipgen also condoled the incident. Meiteis have also demanded resignation of Kipgen. CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday night assured that those involved in the murders would be punished. He said the case had already been handed over to the NIA.</p>