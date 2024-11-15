Weapons supplied from Mizoram to Manipur via Myanmar, says NIA

The agency had, on July 30 this year filed a chargesheet against Lalngaihawma.

"Solomona was found in possession of prohibited arms and ammunition without license. He was also engaged in raising funds in furtherance of the criminal conspiracy and had purchased arms and ammunition for supplying the same for use in unlawful and terror activities in the North-Eastern states," said the statement.

This assumes significance as the Manipur government as well as several organisations representing the Meitei organisations claimed that "Kuki-Zo insurgents" got weapons from Myanmar. Both Mizoram and Manipur share borders with Myanmar.