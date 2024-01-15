'Where is PM Modi?': Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Day 2 sees Manipuri civil groups slam 'missing' ministers, call for peace

“Earlier when we used to come to Manipur, we used to meet Manipuri organisations but now we are meeting community organisations. That is a difference… All are demanding peace,” he said.

Alleging that two state ministers are “missing” and working “online”, he said the Prime Minister did not have a meeting with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and greeted him digitally.

Neither the Rajya Sabha MP or a Minister of State from Manipur could meet Modi, he said.

“The civil society organisations told Rahul-ji that the Congress should demand in the Budget Session of Parliament that Modi should come to Manipur before Lok Sabha elections,” Ramesh told a press conference here.

Ramesh said Modi even skipped a campaign meeting in Mizoram recently as questions would have been raised if he visited the election-bound state and not Manipur.

He said Rahul also met a truck driver and a shopkeeper from Bihar during his Yatra in Manipur.

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar said Modi never took the name of Manipur since May except for wishing birthday greetings to the Chief Minister.

“The PM has won two election. He has aircraft, he has car, he has SPG commandos but he is not coming to Manipur,” he said.