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Why does Naga-Kuki tension in Manipur still run high despite 'apology' for killings

NH-2 blockade cripples life in Kuki-dominated district.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 15:22 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 15:22 IST
India NewskukiManipurNagas

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