Why does Naga-Kuki tension in Manipur still run high despite 'apology' for killings

<p>Guwahati: The "apology" offered by Kuki Zo Council (KZC) on June 25 for killing six Naga villagers last month was seen as a gesture to diffuse the ongoing tension between the Nagas and Kukis in strife-torn Manipur.</p><p>But the tension between the two communities still runs high with at least four influential Naga organisations in Naga-dominated Senapati district on Monday deciding to "strengthen" the agitation until justice was delivered into the abduction and killing of the six <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nagas">Nagas</a> in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district. </p><p>In a joint meeting, the Naga People's Organisation (NPO), Tribes Hohos, Senapati District Women Association and Senapati District Students' Association decided to "strictly" monitor the agitation in order to prevent inter-district supply of commodities through the NH-2 for Kangpokpi. </p><p>The "economic blockade" was imposed by the United Naga Council (UNC), an influential apex body of the Nagas, on June 17, three days after the six were abducted and were subsequently killed.</p>.Kuki groups in Manipur apologise for killings of 6 Naga hostages, seek justice for all victims as tension simmer .<p>"To forgive is an integral part of Christianity but the apology offered by the KZC is unacceptable due to the brutality and inhuman attitudes shown by the Kuki organisations. Based on appeals by the church bodies and the government, we had released 14 abducted Kukis on humanitarian grounds. But they failed to reciprocate and bodies of our six villagers were found the next day. They not only killed our six persons but also barbarically butchered them into pieces. So justice must be delivered by arresting all those involved in the murders and acting against the armed group, KNF (P) involved in this case," A Naga leader in Manipur, told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>Nagas and Kukis are Christians and the church bodies had appealed to both the communities to release the hostages on humanitarian grounds. </p><p>On June 27, the UNC leaders demanded arrest and prosecution of all KNF (P) personnel involved in the case, arrest of all those involved in the killing of Wilson Thanga Chiru, a Naga villager on June 13, arrest of chief of Leilon Vaiphei <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kuki">Kuki</a> village, from where the six Nagas were waylaid and abducted. It also demanded action against a few Manipur police personnel, who, according to it, were involved in the crime. </p><p>The UNC is also angry over government's alleged inaction into its demand for declaring KNF (P) as a terrorist group and abrogation of the Suspension of Operations Agreement with the Kuki armed groups. It also demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, a Kuki. The Naga organisations alleged involvement of KNF (P), an armed group led by Kipgen's husband. Kipgen, however, denied the group's involvement.</p>.Amid Kuki-Naga conflict, forces recover 36 weapons and dismantle bunkers in Kangpokpi.<p>A UNC leader told <em>DH</em> that the "economic blockade" would not be lifted till their demands are met by the Centre as well as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manipur">Manipur </a>government. "Kuki groups have no right in questioning our blockade given the fact that they too resorted to similar highway blockade during the conflict with the Meiteis. Nagas had also suffered due to the blockades imposed by them."</p><p>Meanwhile, Committee on Tribal Unity, a forum of Kuki organisations in Kangpokpi on Sunday served 48-hours "deadline" and sought intervention of the Centre for withdrawal of the blockade saying this has severely impacted supplies to Kangpokpi that shares border with Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley in one side and Naga-dominated Senapati district on the other. Kangpokpi is already witnessing shortage in supplies and steep rise in prices. </p>