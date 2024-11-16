Withdraw 'disturbed area' tag: Manipur Cabinet writes to Modi govt

<p>Guwahati: As <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur/curfew-imposed-internet-suspended-in-manipur-as-protesters-go-on-rampage-3279422">protests singed</a> the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley districts, the Manipur Cabinet on Saturday wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) seeking a review and withdrawal of the "disturbed area" tag to areas under six police stations, which was re-imposed on Thursday. </p><p>A letter submitted by Mayengbam Veto Singh, joint secretary of the state Home Department, said that this was decided in the meeting of the state Cabinet on Friday. </p><p>This came after several organisations, mainly belonging to Meiteis, staged a protest demanding withdrawal of the MHA's decision. </p><p>The Centre on Thursday re-imposed the "disturbed area" tag in areas under Sekmai, Lamsang, Lamlai, Jiribam, Leimakhong and Morang police stations, all in the valley, under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act 1958. </p>.Bodies of 10 Kuki-Zo youths killed in gunfight airlifted to Churachandpur after violent protests.<p>The disturbed area tag was in force in the entirety of Manipur except in areas under 19 police stations in the Valley, which was withdrawn between April 2022 and April 2023. The same, however, was re-imposed on Thursday to the areas under the six police stations citing "volatile" situation and instances of "active participation of insurgent groups in heinous acts of violence." </p><p>This, however, led organisations representing the Meities to stage strong protests. The AFSPA gives the central security forces special powers but it has drawn widespread protests in Manipur, mainly from the women, who alleged misuse of the same by the security forces deployed to counter insurgency. </p>