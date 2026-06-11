Worry, anger grows in Manipur as conflict expands

<p>Imphal: "Wait and watch now," Thounajam Samarendra Singh, a middle-aged trader belonging to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/meitei">Meitei </a>community here told <em>DH</em> as the news about recovery of bodies of six abducted Nagas poured in on Wednesday afternoon (June 10).</p><p>The bodies were recovered a day after 14 Kuki hostages were released by Nagas following appeals by church leaders, the government and at the intervention of a Naga apex body, United Naga Council (UNC). As anger spread over this, two Kuki men were killed and several houses were burnt at Kultuh, a Kuki village in Naga-dominated Kamjong district in the wee hours of Thursday. </p> .After 27 days in captivity, 14 Kuki hostages released by Naga groups in Manipur.<p>Samarendra feared about more such attacks and counter-attacks involving the Nagas and the Kukis in the days ahead as the conflict that engulfed Manipur three years ago (May 2023) expands to the hills. </p><p>The Meitei-Kuki conflict that resulted in death of more than 260 people and displacement of over 60,000 others, both in the Meitei-dominated Valley and the Kuki-dominated hills, have remained unresolved. </p><p>But the attention now is on the fear of another bout of conflict involving the Kukis and the Nagas. The conflict began over an alleged drunken brawl in Ukhrul, another Naga-dominated district in February, and more than 20 people have been killed since then. "The things could have been averted if the Kukis reciprocated and freed the Naga hostages," Singh said. "Urgent steps must be taken," Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio reacted as the tension gripped the Nagas and Kukis.</p> .<p><strong>Haunting past</strong></p><p>Many here fears that another conflict involving the Nagas and Kukis could be difficult to control given the history of conflict, the last major one in the 1990s, when more than 1,000 Kukis and 400 Nagas were killed. The tension has still remained, primarily over land. Kukis claim that their "homeland" overlaps with ambition of "Nagalim or Greater Nagaland," comprising parts of Manipur hills, Nagaland and parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. </p><p>This old anger was again visible when NSCN-IM, the biggest Naga armed group (in ceasefire since 1997) on June 8 called the Kukis "refugees" and alleged that the Centre was allowing "Kuki incursion" and using them as "a proxy to wage a shadow war against the Naga national resistance movement." </p><p>Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), an apex body of the Kukis, countered quickly and urged the government to initiate action against movement of armed NSCN-IM cadres in Manipur having "secessionist ambition." KIM also alleged "collusion" between the NSCN-IM and Meitei "radical groups" to act against the Kukis. </p> .<p>Meiteis, who constitute over 53% of Manipur's population, meanwhile, have intensified demand for a NRC in order to "detect the Chin-Kuki illegal migrants" from neighbouring Myanmar. </p><p>There is also a fresh move for unity between the Meiteis and Nagas to press for NRC. Kukis say by demanding a NRC, Meiteis are trying to brand them as illegal migrants in their "homeland." Kukis insist that a "Separate Administration" in the form of a Union Territory comprising Kuki-dominated areas in Manipur is the only solution ahead. </p>.<p><strong>Infographics for the Naga-Kuki conflict:<br></strong><br>1. More than 260 people died and over 60,000 others displaced in Meitei-Kuki conflict since 2023.<br>2. More than 20 Kukis and Nagas have been killed since February.</p><p>3. There is history of Naga-Kuki conflict, more than 1,000 Kukis and 400 Nagas died in conflict in the 1990s.<br>4. Nagas and Kukis have contrasting claims over land.<br>5. Nagas and Meiteis now demand abrogation of Suspension of Operations agreement with the Kuki armed groups.</p>