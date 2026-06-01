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'Mantri Pradhan' epitome of incompetence, should follow rajdharma and resign: Congress

The Board said that it had taken up on "top priority" the cases related to alleged mismatched answer sheets and other concerns faced by students in the revaluation process.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 09:00 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 09:00 IST
India NewsCongressNarendra ModiIndia PoliticsJairam RameshCBSEresignation

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