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Mantri Pradhan shamelessly digging heels in office: Congress questions Modi govt for 'protecting' Education Minister

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that the "Mantri Pradhan" runs a "corrupt, incompetent, and callous" Ministry of Education.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 10:00 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 10:00 IST
India NewsCongressNarendra ModiJairam RameshCBSEDharmendra Pradhan

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