'Mantri Pradhan' should resign, 'Pradhan Mantri' owes answers: Congress on CBSE glitches
Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said the CBSE introduced an On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 board examinations, which has thrown into chaos the academic futures of lakhs of children across the country.
CBSE ने कक्षा 12 की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं के लिए On Screen Marking System (OSM) लागू किया, जिसने देशभर के लाखों बच्चों के शैक्षणिक भविष्य अस्त-व्यस्त हो गया है। कक्षा 12 का पास परसेंटेज अभूतपूर्व रूप से 3% अंक गिर गया है (88% से घटकर 85%) और पूरी प्रक्रिया अनियमितताओं से भरी रही…