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'Mantri Pradhan' should resign, 'Pradhan Mantri' owes answers: Congress on CBSE glitches

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said the CBSE introduced an On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 board examinations, which has thrown into chaos the academic futures of lakhs of children across the country.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 10:27 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 10:27 IST
India NewsEducationCongressIndian PoliticsJairam RameshCBSE

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