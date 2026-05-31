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'Mantri Pradhan's Ministry of Scandals': Congress flags CBSE answer sheets 'data breach'

'The answer sheets that have emerged also bear folds and drop shadows -- which are associated with scans made via mobile phones rather than scanning machines,' said Jairam Ramesh.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 09:38 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 09:38 IST
India NewsCBSEDharmendra Pradhan

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