Manu Bhaker shows her pistol, hockey team presents signed stick: PM Modi hosts Olympics contingent in Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met with the Indian contingent which returned from the Paris Olympics with six medals, with history-scripting shooter Manu Bhaker showing her pistol that fetched her two bronze, at his residence here.

The Indian men's hockey team, which won its second consecutive bronze at the Paris Games, presented the PM with a stick signed by all the players.

The players, including the just-retired PR Sreejesh and captain Harmanpreet Singh, were seen posing with the Prime Minister with the bronze medals on their necks.