Manusmriti row: No question of including controversial portion in curriculum, Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: Amid a row over the proposal to teach Manusmriti to law students of Delhi University, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said there is no question of including any controversial portion of any script in the curriculum.

While noting that Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh had rejected the proposal to teach Manusmriti to law students on Thursday itself, Pradhan said the government is committed to upholding the true spirit of the Constitution.

"Yesterday, some information came to us that Manusmriti will be part of Law Faculty course (in DU). I enquired and talked to Delhi University Vice Chancellor. He assured me that some law faculty member have proposed some changes in the jurisprudence chapter," Pradhan told reporters in Hyderabad.