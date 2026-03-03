'One crore Indians living there': India seeks early end to West Asia conflict through dialogue & diplomacy

<p>The Ministry of External Affairs, reacting to the ongoing West Asia conflict said that the developments evoke "great anxiety" for India being a proximate neighbour.</p><p>It also expressed concern for the one crore Indians living in the Gulf region, apart from the uncertainty looming over trade and supply chains. Grieving over the loss of lives, including of Indian nationals, due to the conflict, the MEA reiterated its call to end the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy at the earliest.</p>.<p><em><strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/us-israel-strike-iran-live-updates-ali-khamenei-killed-donald-trump-iran-retaliatory-strikes-uae-abu-dhabi-middle-east-west-asia-conflict-news-alerts-iran-regime-change-donald-trump-tehran-blasts-2-3917321">Track LIVE updates on the West Asia conflict here</a></strong></em></p><p>"In recent days, we have not only witnessed an intensification of the conflict but also its spread to other nations. The destruction and deaths have mounted, even as normal life and economic activities come to a halt. As a proximate neighbour with critical stakes in the security and stability of the region, these developments evoke great anxiety," MEA said on Tuesday.</p>.Indian embassy in Iran asks nationals to 'remain indoors' amid fresh strikes by US-Israel .<p>"There are almost one crore Indian citizens who live and work in the Gulf region. Their safety and well-being is of utmost priority. We cannot be impervious to any development that negatively affects them. Our trade and energy supply chains also traverse this geography. Any major disruption has serious consequences for the Indian economy. As a country whose nationals are prominent in the global workforce, India is also firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping. Already, some Indian nationals have lost their lives or are missing as a result of such attacks in the last few days," it added.</p><p>"In this background, India strongly reiterates its call for dialogue and diplomacy. We raise our voice clearly in favour of an early end to the conflict. Already, many lives have been regrettably lost and we express our grief in that regard."</p>.Iran holds funeral for 153 school girls killed in US airstrikes.<p>The MEA further said that Indian Embassies and Consulates in the affected countries are in close touch with Indian nationals, and have extended all possible help to those stranded by the conflict. </p><p>Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister have held discussions with their counterparts in the region, it added</p><p>"Government will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation and take relevant decisions in the national interest."</p>