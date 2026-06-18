Many planned data centres exposed to climate hazards: Study

<p>Bengaluru: As the race to build AI and digital infrastructure heats up across the world, a new report has pointed out that the new infrastructure, besides demanding high amount of energy, is exposed to physical climate risk.</p><p>XDI (Cross Dependency Initiative), a physical climate risk analysis company, noted that as the climate changes, extreme weather events like flooding, coastal inundation, forest fore, cyclones and heatwaves were becoming frequent and severe.</p>.Climate change mitigation urgent need, says Davanagere ZP CEO.<p>In such a situation, even a data centre "designed to remain operational during an extreme weather event may still fail if surrounding infrastructure is not", it said, noting that the risk extends beyond direct damage. The report analysed 2595 data centres belonging five categories planned globally. The planned infrastructure was put to test against 11 climate hazards in a high-emission scenario.</p>.Telugu states’ data centre ambitions raise difficult sustainability questions.<p>The analysis showed that nine (20 per cent) of the 45 proposed centres in South East Asia, 12 of the 96 (13 per cent) in East Asia, five of the 43 (12 per cent) in South Asia and seven of 64 (11 per cent) in Latin America and Caribbean were identified as high-risk properties. Going by the numbers North America came first 73 of the 1599 assets were at risk.</p><p>"The global race to build AI infrastructure is accelerating at extraordinary speed," said Dr Karl Mallon, Founder and Head of Science and Technology at XDI. "Much of the debate has focused on energy demand and water consumption. But physical climate risk is becoming an increasingly important consideration in its own right. The question is no longer simply where the next generation of digital infrastructure gets built, but whether those assets can remain operational, insurable and economically resilient over their intended life."</p>