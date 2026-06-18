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Many planned data centres exposed to climate hazards: Study

The report analysed 2595 data centres belonging five categories planned globally.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 17:00 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 17:00 IST
India NewsClimate ChangeData centre

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