Mapping the hottest days in India in last five years

The summer is yet begin but several parts of the country are already reeling under heat wave, with Maharashtra, northern Karnataka, Saurashtra, Kutch and parts of Rajasthan reporting heat wave conditions in late March this year.

On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that India will witness a harsh and arid summer, with prolonged and more intense heat waves over many parts of the country in April-June.

There is high probability that certain regions will experience 10-20 days of heatwaves between April and June, compared to the usual 4-8 days.

Gujarat, central Maharashtra, and north Karnataka are as the most susceptible areas to heatwaves, followed by Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

As India gears up for another hot summer, we take a look at hottest days of the season in last five years.