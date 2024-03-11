India Politics Live: PM Modi, Amit Shah are experts in psychological warfare, says Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that PM Modi and Amit Shah are experts in 'psychological warfare' and questioned, "if they (BJP) is going to cross 370 seats in Lok Sabha polls, why are they running after BJP, Pawan Kalyan, or TDP".
PM Modi, Amit Shah are experts in psychological warfare
#WATCH | Congress MP Jairam Ramesh says, "PM Modi and Amit Shah are experts at Psychological warfare. If they will cross 370 seats (in the Lok Sabha elections), why they are running after BJD, Pawan Kalyan, or TDP..." pic.twitter.com/OSlBgj3I3P