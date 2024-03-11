JOIN US
india

LIVE
India Politics Live: PM Modi, Amit Shah are experts in psychological warfare, says Jairam Ramesh

Track all the latest political updates throughout the day only with DH!
Last Updated 11 March 2024, 04:08 IST

Highlights
On TMC's declaration of candidates for all 43 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, Congress spokesperson, Surendra Rajput said that the party 'tried its best' to fight elections together.

“It’s pluralistic democracy. Everyone has the right to fight the elections", he said.

02:4111 Mar 2024

Jairam Ramesh on BJP's '370 seats' claim

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that PM Modi and Amit Shah are experts in 'psychological warfare' and questioned, "if they (BJP) is going to cross 370 seats in Lok Sabha polls, why are they running after BJP, Pawan Kalyan, or TDP".

PM Modi, Amit Shah are experts in psychological warfare
Jairam Ramesh
02:3311 Mar 2024

BJP will win all 80 LS seats in UP, PM Modi will score hat-trick: UP min Jaiveer Singh

02:3311 Mar 2024

Easier for people of J&K to elect government that will work for them, says Azad

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: X/@PTI_News</p></div>

Credit: X/@PTI_News

02:3311 Mar 2024

Lok Sabha polls: Congress CEC meeting today to finalize candidates for remaining seats

(Published 11 March 2024, 02:54 IST)
