Indian Politics Live: Guwahati police serves notice to parties who have called for anti-CAA protest in Assam
Hello readers! big news on the political front! The Centre stunned the naion announcing the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019. This move paves the way for granting citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who entered India before December 2014. And guess what? They timed it just right, days before the Lok Sabha elections were expected to be announced.
But hold on, there's a twist! The rule won't be enforced in most tribal areas of Northeastern states where you need an Inner Line Permit (ILP) to visit. We're talking about places like Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Manipur.
Naturally, this announcement has stirred up quite a storm. Opposition leaders, including the fiery Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, wasted no time in reacting, and protests have erupted in places like the Jamia Millia Islamia campus and various parts of India.
Looks like things are heating up on the political front! Stick around, we'll keep you updated on all the latest twists and turns.
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on CAA notification
03:2312 Mar 2024
On BJP Central Election Committee, Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra says, 'We have to keep two seats for JDS'
He added that it has not been decided which seats to be given. A discussion on all 28 seats has taken place
#WATCH | Delhi: On BJP Central Election Committee, Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra says, "We have to keep two seats for JDS. But, it has not been decided which seats would be given. A discussion on all 28 seats took place..." (11.03) pic.twitter.com/LcxLEB2mpi
'These are just for polarisation - to influence the elections in Bengal and Assam. If they were doing it honestly, why did they not bring it in 2020?,' said Congress Jairam Ramesh on Centre's new announcement
#WATCH | On the CAA notification, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh says, "It took them 4 years and 3 months to bring this rule. The Bill was passed in December 2019. The law should have been formed within 3-6 months. Modi Government sought nine… pic.twitter.com/X9hV6k7xv7
Modi government makes CAA official, this is how Opposition parties have reacted
03:2312 Mar 2024
Modi govt makes Citizenship (Amendment) Act official weeks ahead of Lok Sabha elections
With this decision, the Modi government will begin the process of granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians, from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.