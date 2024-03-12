Indian Politics Live: Guwahati police serves notice to parties who have called for anti-CAA protest in Assam

Hello readers! big news on the political front! The Centre stunned the naion announcing the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019. This move paves the way for granting citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who entered India before December 2014. And guess what? They timed it just right, days before the Lok Sabha elections were expected to be announced. But hold on, there's a twist! The rule won't be enforced in most tribal areas of Northeastern states where you need an Inner Line Permit (ILP) to visit. We're talking about places like Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Manipur. Naturally, this announcement has stirred up quite a storm. Opposition leaders, including the fiery Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, wasted no time in reacting, and protests have erupted in places like the Jamia Millia Islamia campus and various parts of India. Looks like things are heating up on the political front! Stick around, we'll keep you updated on all the latest twists and turns.