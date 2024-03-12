JOIN US
Indian Politics Live: Guwahati police serves notice to parties who have called for anti-CAA protest in Assam

Hello readers! big news on the political front! The Centre stunned the naion announcing the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019. This move paves the way for granting citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who entered India before December 2014. And guess what? They timed it just right, days before the Lok Sabha elections were expected to be announced. But hold on, there's a twist! The rule won't be enforced in most tribal areas of Northeastern states where you need an Inner Line Permit (ILP) to visit. We're talking about places like Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Manipur. Naturally, this announcement has stirred up quite a storm. Opposition leaders, including the fiery Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, wasted no time in reacting, and protests have erupted in places like the Jamia Millia Islamia campus and various parts of India. Looks like things are heating up on the political front! Stick around, we'll keep you updated on all the latest twists and turns.
Last Updated 12 March 2024, 03:25 IST

Highlights
02:3012 Mar 2024

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on CAA notification

03:2312 Mar 2024

On BJP Central Election Committee, Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra says, 'We have to keep two seats for JDS'

He added that it has not been decided which seats to be given. A discussion on all 28 seats has taken place

03:2312 Mar 2024

Guwahati police served a notice to the Political parties for calling out anti-CAA protest in Assam

03:2312 Mar 2024

'These are just for polarisation - to influence the elections in Bengal and Assam. If they were doing it honestly, why did they not bring it in 2020?,' said Congress Jairam Ramesh on Centre's new announcement 

03:2312 Mar 2024

Modi government makes CAA official, this is how Opposition parties have reacted

03:2312 Mar 2024

Modi govt makes Citizenship (Amendment) Act official weeks ahead of Lok Sabha elections

With this decision, the Modi government will begin the process of granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians, from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

(Published 12 March 2024, 03:25 IST)
