India Political Updates: Kejriwal to hold press conference on CAA

Good morning readers! As we bring to you the most important political news from the country, fasten your seatbelts because the ride from here is not for the weak hearted. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to lead a roadshow in Siliguri against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act today. In the south, barely months after defeat in the assembly polls, the Opposition BRS in Telangana is staring at an existential crisis. The party is at the 'receiving end' of defection, which it had practised successfully for several years. Many party leaders are now either joining the Congress or BJP. Apart from the activities lined up for today that might shake things up politically, a spillover from yesterday's major development is also expected. Manohar Lal Khattar along with his entire cabinet resigned yesterday and Nayab Singh Saini, the state BJP chief, was sworn in as Haryana CM. The new government may face a floor test today. Track all the latest political updates here only with DH!