India Political Updates: Kejriwal to hold press conference on CAA
Good morning readers! As we bring to you the most important political news from the country, fasten your seatbelts because the ride from here is not for the weak hearted. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to lead a roadshow in Siliguri against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act today. In the south, barely months after defeat in the assembly polls, the Opposition BRS in Telangana is staring at an existential crisis. The party is at the 'receiving end' of defection, which it had practised successfully for several years. Many party leaders are now either joining the Congress or BJP. Apart from the activities lined up for today that might shake things up politically, a spillover from yesterday's major development is also expected. Manohar Lal Khattar along with his entire cabinet resigned yesterday and Nayab Singh Saini, the state BJP chief, was sworn in as Haryana CM. The new government may face a floor test today. Track all the latest political updates here only with DH!
Last Updated 13 March 2024, 02:56 IST
Highlights
02:5413 Mar 2024
We are raising the issues of farmers, youth, women & labourers. What are BJP's issues: Jairam Ramesh
02:5413 Mar 2024
Why did it take them 4 years and 3 months to implement CAA: Jairam Ramesh
02:3813 Mar 2024
Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to hold a press conference on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), this morning.
"We are raising the issues of farmers, youth, women & labourers. What are BJP's issues? What are PM Modi's issues? He does not talk about the 10 years of injustice...They have only one weapon in this election & that is polarization...The CAA rule is made after 4 years and 3 months...Now when only a month is left for the elections they are giving a dose of polarization..."
"Tamil Nadu & West Bengal government have said (CAA will not be implemented). We were against CAA because to give citizenship based on religion is against the Constitution. This has been challenged in the Supreme Court as well...Why did it take them 4 years and 3 months to implement it?..."
Former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on CAA
