Home

LIVE
Indian Politics Live: BJD rebranding central schemes, passing them off as state's initiatives, say BJP's National Vice Prez

Track all the latest political updates here only with DH!
Last Updated 15 March 2024, 02:43 IST

02:4215 Mar 2024

02:1315 Mar 2024

02:1315 Mar 2024

02:4215 Mar 2024

BJD rebranding central schemes, passing them off as state's initiatives, say BJP's National Vice Prez

"I was on Odisha's visit and participated in Labharthi Sampark Abhiyan in Keonjhar... Unfortunately, the BJD government in the state is rebranding central schemes and passing those off as state government initiatives... PM Narendra Modi has a farsighted vision..." BJP National Vice President M Chuba Ao says.

02:1315 Mar 2024

02:1315 Mar 2024

"NDA to win big in Tamil Nadu": AMMK's Dhinakaran makes big claim

02:1315 Mar 2024

(Published 15 March 2024, 02:42 IST)
