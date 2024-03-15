Indian Politics Live: BJD rebranding central schemes, passing them off as state's initiatives, say BJP's National Vice Prez
Last Updated 15 March 2024, 02:43 IST
Highlights
02:4215 Mar 2024
02:1315 Mar 2024
PM Modi to hold roadshow in Hyderabad today
02:1315 Mar 2024
We discussed the organisation, election preparedness, and the party's strategy for elections: BJD Vice President Debi Prasad Mishra
"I was on Odisha's visit and participated in Labharthi Sampark Abhiyan in Keonjhar... Unfortunately, the BJD government in the state is rebranding central schemes and passing those off as state government initiatives... PM Narendra Modi has a farsighted vision..." BJP National Vice President M Chuba Ao says.
"NDA to win big in Tamil Nadu": AMMK's Dhinakaran makes big claim
(Published 15 March 2024, 02:42 IST)