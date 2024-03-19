JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
Indian Politics Live | PMK, BJP sign seat-sharing agreement in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai and Pattali Makkal Katchi President Anbumani Ramadoss held a meeting to discuss seat sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, after which they signed a seat-sharing agreement in Thailapuram. Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj took a dig at the BJP and said that the government is at Centre and has yet been unable to tell what they have done in the last 10 years. The Congress Working Committee will be holding a meeting today to finalise its manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2024. Track the latest political developments from across India, with DH.
Last Updated 19 March 2024, 02:57 IST

Highlights
02:0519 Mar 2024

Congress Working Committee to meet today to finalise manifesto for Lok Sabha polls

02:3819 Mar 2024

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai and Pattali Makkal Katchi President Anbumani Ramadoss meet to discuss seat sharing for upcoming LS polls

02:3219 Mar 2024

'PM Modi has given the country a new direction, and done the work of bringing smiles to the faces of the poor,' says Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

He said, "They (BJP) are making promises for the coming 100 days...This is an attempt to fool the people...Whenever the people of Delhi needed them (MPs), they were unavailable."

02:3619 Mar 2024

After PM's take on 'Shakti' remark, Rahul says Modi twisting words

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remark on ‘Shakti’ at an I.N.D.I.A. alliance rally in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Shivamogga on Monday the alliance has decided to end ‘Hindu Shakti’ in the Lok Sabha elections.


Reacting to Modi’s comments, Rahul clarified that he was not talking about any religious power and accused Modi of twisting his words.

Read more

(Published 19 March 2024, 02:27 IST)
