Indian Politics Live | PMK, BJP sign seat-sharing agreement in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai and Pattali Makkal Katchi President Anbumani Ramadoss held a meeting to discuss seat sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, after which they signed a seat-sharing agreement in Thailapuram. Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj took a dig at the BJP and said that the government is at Centre and has yet been unable to tell what they have done in the last 10 years. The Congress Working Committee will be holding a meeting today to finalise its manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2024. Track the latest political developments from across India, with DH.
PMK founder S Ramadoss and Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai sign seat-sharing agreement, in Thailapuram
02:4019 Mar 2024
'BJP govt is at Centre, yet unable to tell what they have done in the last 10 years,' says Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj
02:0519 Mar 2024
Congress Working Committee to meet today to finalise manifesto for Lok Sabha polls
02:4419 Mar 2024
PMK founder S Ramadoss and Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai sign seat-sharing agreement, in Thailapuram
02:3819 Mar 2024
Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai and Pattali Makkal Katchi President Anbumani Ramadoss meet to discuss seat sharing for upcoming LS polls
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President Anbumani Ramadoss hold a meeting to discuss seat sharing in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. pic.twitter.com/pibk0564oN
'PM Modi has given the country a new direction, and done the work of bringing smiles to the faces of the poor,' says Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini
#WATCH | Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini says, "...Today BJP national president JP Nadda will begin the election rally in Karnal's Gharaunda. I came to seek blessings from Shri Nada Sahib. PM Modi has given the country a new direction, and done the work of bringing smiles to the… pic.twitter.com/s5upslrsCA
'BJP govt is at Centre, yet unable to tell what they have done in the last 10 years,' says Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj
He said, "They (BJP) are making promises for the coming 100 days...This is an attempt to fool the people...Whenever the people of Delhi needed them (MPs), they were unavailable."
#WATCH | Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj says, "Surprisingly, seven BJP MPs in Delhi were elected in 2014 and seven were elected in 2019. The BJP government is at the Centre, yet they are unable to tell what they have done in the last 10 years...However, they are making promises… pic.twitter.com/kaTLis5SuR
After PM's take on 'Shakti' remark, Rahul says Modi twisting words
Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remark on ‘Shakti’ at an I.N.D.I.A. alliance rally in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Shivamogga on Monday the alliance has decided to end ‘Hindu Shakti’ in the Lok Sabha elections.
Reacting to Modi’s comments, Rahul clarified that he was not talking about any religious power and accused Modi of twisting his words.