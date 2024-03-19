Indian Politics Live | PMK, BJP sign seat-sharing agreement in Tamil Nadu

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remark on ‘Shakti’ at an I.N.D.I.A. alliance rally in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Shivamogga on Monday the alliance has decided to end ‘Hindu Shakti’ in the Lok Sabha elections.



Reacting to Modi’s comments, Rahul clarified that he was not talking about any religious power and accused Modi of twisting his words.



