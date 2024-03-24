Indian Politics Live: BJP list delayed, Congress announces 4th list
Good morning readers! We're continuing to track the big announcement, which was supposed to come last night, but is yet to come as BJP did not reveal its second list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls yet. Opposition Congress scored a few brownie points over BJP by announcing their 4th list which includes some big names like former MP Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh. Track all the latest political developments here, only with DH.
Last Updated 24 March 2024, 03:15 IST
02:3924 Mar 2024
01:4724 Mar 2024
01:4724 Mar 2024
AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran announces names of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
"AMMK to contest on two seats in NDA alliance: TTV Dhinakaran to contest from Theni and Senthilnathan to contest from Trichy," he said.
Lok Sabha polls 2024: Revanth Reddy looks to consolidate position in Congress as well as Telangana
Riding high on the success in last year’s Assembly polls, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is now looking at the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as an opportunity to make his position formidable in the Congress as well as in the state politics for which he is leaving no stone unturned and has been working round the clock to ensure the grand old party wins double-digit numbers.
CPI(M)'s Bengal list is out
Meanwhile, the CPI(M) announces candidates for 4 seats from West Bengal.
BJP candidates list expected today
The BJP's Central Election Committee which met late on Saturday, failed to come up with the party's candidates list. A decision could be expected today.
(Published 24 March 2024, 02:41 IST)