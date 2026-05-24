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Marco Rubio meets Jaishankar, says ties with Pakistan, China not at expense of US-India relations; early trade deal likely

Jaishankar signalled that India would continue with its 'multi-alignment' to protect its 'range of interests'.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 17:50 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 17:50 IST
India NewsUSChinaPakistanS JaishankarWashingtonTrade dealMarco Rubio

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