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Marital discords not ground for abetment of suicide charge on spouses: Bombay High Court

The court held that matrimonial discord is common in domestic life and suicide cannot be attributed to any of the spouses merely because there was a matrimonial dispute.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 08:53 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 08:53 IST
India NewsIndiaSuicideBombay High Courtmarital discord

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