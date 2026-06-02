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Marital status no ground to deny benefits of welfare scheme to daughters: Supreme Court

It noted that many married daughters continue to reside with, support, or remain dependent on their parents in contemporary social realities.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 16:49 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 16:49 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtFamily WelfareDaughters

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