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'Maritime routes must remain secure for seafarers': PM Modi at G7, a day ahead of meeting with Trump

Modi's comments on underlining the importance of ensuring the safety of seafarers came against the backdrop of growing anger in India over the killing of the three Indian crew members
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 17:52 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 17:52 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiDonald Trumpmaritime

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