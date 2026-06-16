'Maritime routes must remain secure for seafarers': PM Modi at G7, a day ahead of meeting with Trump

<p>Evian-Les-Bains: All countries must ensure that maritime routes remain secure and that seafarers can perform their duties without fear, Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> told a gathering of G7 leaders including US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, days after three Indian mariners were killed in a US military strike in the Gulf of Oman.</p>.<p>The prime minister, addressing an outreach session of the G7 summit, said disruptions to maritime trade in the Strait of Hormuz have harmed the global economy and that many Indian citizens have lost their lives.</p>.<p>Modi's comments on underlining the importance of ensuring the safety of seafarers came against the backdrop of growing anger in India over the killing of the three Indian crew members in a US military attack on a merchant ship off the coast of Oman last week.</p>.PM Modi arrives in France for G7 Summit, set for talks with world leaders on key global issues.<p>Modi raised the issue a day ahead of his bilateral talks with the US president.</p>.<p>"We welcome the progress made in peace efforts in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a>. This conflict has caused loss of life and property in our friendly countries in the region," Modi said in his address on the session 'Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity'.</p>.<p>The prime minister said disruptions to maritime trade in the Strait of Hormuz have hit the global economy.</p>.<p>"It is our responsibility to ensure the safety of the seafarers who connect all nations through global maritime trade. We must ensure that maritime routes remain secure and that seafarers can perform their duties without fear," he said.</p>.<p>The US Central Command said it initiated action to disable the three vessels – Marivex on June 8, Settebello on June 9 and Jalveer on June 11, saying they were trying to violate the US blockade of Iranian ports.</p>.<p>In his address, Modi, delving into geopolitical upheavals and developments, stressed the need for "trust" among countries. He argued that the most important strategic asset is not minerals, technology, or markets today, but mutual trust.</p>.<p>"Today's world is more interconnected and interdependent than ever before. A nation's energy, food, health, and cyber security, as well as its economic prosperity, are not determined solely within its own borders. Mobility, data, capital, and technology all connect us," he said.</p>.<p>"In such times, the importance of partnerships naturally grows. However, partnerships succeed only when trust lies at their core," he said.</p>.<p>The prime minister elaborated on the importance of trust for the development and prosperity of the globe.</p>.<p>"The trust that technology and supply chains will be used for the global good, rather than as weapons. The trust that development opportunities will not be limited to just a few countries. The trust that global institutions will be capable of fulfilling the aspirations of all nations," he said.</p>.<p>Modi also flagged the concerns of the countries of the Global South and said they aspire to be partners in global development.</p>.<p>"Today, the Global South has high expectations of the global community. However, what they seek is not merely support, but partnership. They aspire to be partners in global development, not just beneficiaries," he said.</p>.<p>"We must move beyond the donor-recipient mindset and work as equal partners. We should walk together, side by side. Partnership must be rooted in dignity, not dependency." "Through these efforts, we will lay a strong foundation for sustainable development for future generations," Modi said. </p>