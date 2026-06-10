Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Markets, streets deserted in different parts of PoK after JAAC's protest call

JAAC has been staging protests demanding subsidised flour and electricity. The group was outlawed on Friday by authorities, citing concerns over public order and security.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 04:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 June 2026, 04:55 IST
India NewsWorld newsProtestsPoK

Follow us on :

Follow Us