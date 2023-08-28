Marriage can be performed in lawyer's chamber by garlanding each other: Supreme Court

A bench of Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Aravind Kumar said lawyers who are not acting in the capacity of the officer of court, but in other capacities like that of a friend/relative/social activist can perform the marriage under Section 7(A) of the Hindu Marriage Act (Tamil Nadu State Amendment Act).

According to advocate A Velan, connected to the case, the top court overruled the dictum of the Madras High Court in 'Balakrishna Pandian vs The Superintendent of Police' (2014) in which it was held that marriages performed by the advocates are not valid and that Suyammariyathai marriage (self-respect marriage) cannot be solemnised in secrecy.

"Section 7-A applies to any marriage between two Hindus solemnised in the presence of relatives, friends or other persons. The main thrust of this provision is that the presence of a priest is not necessary for the performance of a valid marriage," the top court said.