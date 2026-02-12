Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Marriage median age rises to 29, remarriage seekers up 43% in last decade: Jeevansathi survey finds

The findings also point to a broader redefinition of marriage priorities, with 90 per cent of users saying finding the "right person" matters more than reaching a certain age or income level.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 14:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 14:16 IST
India NewsmarriageTrendingsurvey

Follow us on :

Follow Us