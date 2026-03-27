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Married man in consensual live-in relationship not an offence: Allahabad High Court

The couple had also contended that they feared for their lives and that their request to provide them security had been accepted by the police.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 12:15 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 12:15 IST
India NewsAllahabad High CourtmarriageTrendingLive-in-relationship

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