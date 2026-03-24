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Martyrdom not dependent on presumed presence or absence of official records: Govt

Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the nation will always be grateful to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, who laid down their lives for a better future for India.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 10:46 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 10:46 IST
India NewsBandi Sanjay KumarBhagat Singh

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