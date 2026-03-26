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'Maryada Purushottam continues to inspire...': PM Modi greets people on Ram Navami

The prime minister also prayed that, with the blessings of Lord Rama, everyone is granted well-being, helping pave the way for the fulfilment of the vision of a developed and self-reliant India.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 10:30 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 10:30 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiRam NavamiLord Rama

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