Massive turnout as PM Modi takes centre stage in Cooch Behar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a rally at Cooch Behar district in West Bengal on April 4. This was his first public meeting in the eastern state since the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections. The rally witnessed a massive turnout at Rash Mela grounds, Modi criticised the opposition parties for 'trying to save the corrupt' and asserted that he will ensure that they are 'punished'. Here are some pictures from the event.