Home

Massive turnout as PM Modi takes centre stage in Cooch Behar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a rally at Cooch Behar district in West Bengal on April 4. This was his first public meeting in the eastern state since the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections. The rally witnessed a massive turnout at Rash Mela grounds, Modi criticised the opposition parties for 'trying to save the corrupt' and asserted that he will ensure that they are 'punished'. Here are some pictures from the event.
Last Updated 05 April 2024, 06:40 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters during an election campaign rally ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, in Cooch Behar.

Credit: PTI

PM Modi was felicitated with a memento by Union Minister and BJP candidate Nisith Pramanik at the rally.

Credit: PTI

PM Modi poses with the supporters during rally in support of NDA candidates ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Cooch Behar.

Credit: PTI

PM Modi being presented a memento during an election campaign rally in support of NDA candidates ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Cooch Behar.

Credit: PTI

PM Modi showing his portrait which was presented to him at the rally.

Credit: PTI

(Published 05 April 2024, 06:40 IST)
