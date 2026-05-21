<p>Mumbai: Former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/president">President</a> Ram Nath Kovind said that while humanity has achieved extraordinary technological and economic progress, material prosperity alone cannot create true human well-being. </p><p>He highlighted that peace must go beyond diplomacy and become a framework for everyday living rooted in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/justice">justice</a>, trust, inclusion, and opportunity.</p><p>“Ethical leadership across governments, businesses, and institutions would remain central to ensuring lasting peace and prosperity,” Kovind said while addressing the prestigious Billionaires for Peace Conclave (BFP), an initiative of the I Am Peacekeeper Movement (IAPM), in Mumbai.</p><p>Nobel laureates Kailash Satyarthi (India), Houcine Abassi (Tunisia) and Prof. Mohan Munasinghe (Sri Lanka) were present at the event. </p>.Six Nobel laureates to converge in Mumbai on May 21.<p>“Material prosperity alone cannot create human well-being. Peace cannot merely be viewed as the absence of war; it is the presence of justice, trust, opportunity, and dignity for all. As we navigate rapid transformations driven by artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and digital economies, we must ensure that humanism remains at the centre of progress,” said Kovind. </p><p>Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma reflected on India’s enduring civilizational philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” and stressed that leadership today must not only focus on wealth creation but equally on the creation of humanity, compassion, and social harmony.</p><p>“The true strength of any civilization lies in its ability to nurture peace, coexistence, and human dignity. India’s message to the world has always been one of harmony and coexistence, and leadership today must go beyond wealth creation to focus equally on the creation of humanity, empathy, and collective progress,” the Governor said. </p><p>Commenting on the initiative's significance, Founder of the I Am Peacekeeper Movement, Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala, said the conclave was envisioned as a platform to bring together voices of influence, leadership, and conscience at a time when the world is facing deep uncertainty, conflict, and division.</p><p>“Peace can no longer remain a subject discussed only in diplomatic corridors or international conferences. Through the I Am Peacekeeper movement, our endeavour is to remind individuals that peace is not merely the responsibility of governments or institutions, it begins within each one of us,” he added. </p>