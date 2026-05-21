Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Material prospecting can create true human being': ex-President Ram Nath Kovind

He highlighted that peace must go beyond diplomacy and become a framework for everyday living rooted in justice, trust, inclusion, and opportunity.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 10:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 May 2026, 10:40 IST
India NewsRam Nath KovindNobel laureates

Follow us on :

Follow Us