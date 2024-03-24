JOIN US
Homeindia

Mathura celebrated Lathmar Holi with great zeal; See Pics

Amidst the laughter and cheers, clouds of coloured powder filling the air, the famous 'Lathmar' Holi was celebrated with great zeal across Nandgaon and Barsana in Mathura. In a playful exchange, the women of Barsana would greet Nandgaon men with sticks, symbolising their mock anger at his teasing advances. Here are some pictures from this year's Lathmar Holi celebrations.
Last Updated 24 March 2024, 06:49 IST

The festivities kicked off with a grand procession through the streets, accompanied by traditional music, singing, and dancing.

Credit: PTI Photo

With joyful abandon, the women armed with sticks engaged welcomed men who playfully dodge and weave through the crowd.

Credit: PTI Photo

Women from Barsana beat men from Nandgaon during the Lathmar Holi celebration, in Barasana near Mathura.

Credit: PTI Photo

People were seen donning vibrant attire, with the women adorning themselves in colorful sarees and the men in traditional kurta-pajamas.

Credit: PTI Photo

People apply colours on each other during the Lathmar Holi celebrations at Nandgaon, in Mathura.

Credit: PTI Photo

(Published 24 March 2024, 06:49 IST)
