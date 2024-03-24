Mathura celebrated Lathmar Holi with great zeal; See Pics

Amidst the laughter and cheers, clouds of coloured powder filling the air, the famous 'Lathmar' Holi was celebrated with great zeal across Nandgaon and Barsana in Mathura. In a playful exchange, the women of Barsana would greet Nandgaon men with sticks, symbolising their mock anger at his teasing advances. Here are some pictures from this year's Lathmar Holi celebrations.