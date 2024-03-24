Mathura celebrated Lathmar Holi with great zeal; See Pics

The festivities kicked off with a grand procession through the streets, accompanied by traditional music, singing, and dancing.
With joyful abandon, the women armed with sticks engaged welcomed men who playfully dodge and weave through the crowd.
Women from Barsana beat men from Nandgaon during the Lathmar Holi celebration, in Barasana near Mathura.
People were seen donning vibrant attire, with the women adorning themselves in colorful sarees and the men in traditional kurta-pajamas.
People apply colours on each other during the Lathmar Holi celebrations at Nandgaon, in Mathura.
(Published 24 March 2024, 06:49 IST)