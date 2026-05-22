Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Mathura, Vrindavan temples adopt traditional rituals to shield deities from heat

IMD issues orange alert as heatwave grips Mathura. Temples use coolers, curtains, water showers to keep premises cool.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 10:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 May 2026, 10:40 IST
IMDIndiamathuraheatwaveart and cultureVrindavanLord KrishnaSpirituality & Wellness

Follow us on :

Follow Us