<p>Mathura: Temples in Mathura and Vrindavan are using water showers, coolers and other such measures to contain the temperatures within their premises amid the scorching heat.</p>.<p>The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Mathura, with heatwave conditions prevailing in several parts of the state.</p>.<p>Temples have already begun their summer rituals -- "phool bangla" decorations, vetiver (khas) curtains, applying sandalwood, perfumed water showers and floral attire for Lord Krishna and other deities to keep the premises cool.</p>.IMD issues heatwave advisories as temperatures soar.<p>"Devotees love him as 'lala' (child) or 'sakha' (friend). These rituals reflect their concern that Krishna should not suffer during the summer," Padma Shri award-winning artist Krishn Kanhai said.</p>.<p>At Bankey Bihari Temple, the deity's attire and ornaments are made from flower buds.</p>.<p>The deities are being offered mango, musk melon, cucumber, 'thandai' and mango lassi as 'prasad'.</p>.Mathura soaked in Holi festivities.<p>Temple authorities said coolers, mist fans, water sprinkling and drinking water facilities have been arranged for devotees, though some visitors complained about inadequate shaded areas outside temples.</p>.<p>The IMD attributed the prevailing heatwave conditions to clear skies and hot, dry winds across Uttar Pradesh. </p>