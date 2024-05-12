Matter of concern: EAM Jaishankar on delay in IMEC implementation in view of situation in West Asia

New Delhi: The delay in implementation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) in view of the current situation in West Asia is a matter of 'concern' and the expectation generated following firming up of the initiative in September last year has to be 'adjusted' a bit now, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said.

In an exclusive interview to PTI, Jaishankar said all the stakeholders of the IMEC— a ship-to-rail transit network are committed to it as they feel it is a 'great' initiative.

Asked whether the ongoing crisis in West Asia would delay the project by at least a few years, he said, "It has definitely been a source of concern for us and the kind of expectation we had when the agreement was signed in September, we have had to adjust it a bit."

"On the other hand, all the parties to the agreement have reconfirmed that 'we think it is a great idea' and all are committed to it," he said.

Billed as a path-breaking initiative, the IMEC envisages a vast road, railroad and shipping networks among Saudi Arabia, India, the United States and Europe with an aim to ensure integration among Asia, Middle East and West.